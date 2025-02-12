Millie Bobby Brown on how she and Jake Bongiovi knew marriage was 'right' decision

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about how she knew her marriage to husband Jake Bongiovi was the "right" decision.

The Stranger Things star, who is the Vanity Fair cover star for March, said that she and Bongiovi "were pretty united going into" marriage. Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22 when they tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together.

"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," she said. "It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

She added that Bongiovi is "the first man I've ever loved and been in love with. If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."

The duo had two weddings: a small intimate ceremony in May 2024 and a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Looking ahead, Brown is gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things. The actress, who has starred in the hit Netflix series since 2016, wrapped filming in December.

"It wasn't hitting me this entire time -- until yesterday," Brown said about filming the show's penultimate scene. "I was on set, and I was like, 'Well, I have one more day left.' And I started crying. I don't actually like to cry at work. I'm a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, 'It's good, you have to get it out!' and I just started welling up."

