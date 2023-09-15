'Monster High 2' gets a trailer and release date

Nickelodeon/Paramount+

By Andrea Tuccillo

Just in time for the start of spooky season, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have released the new trailer and premiere date for Monster High 2.

The sequel to the live-action movie musical based on the Monster High doll franchise will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 5, and will premiere on Nickelodeon the same day at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Nickelodeon will also show encores every weekend in October.

The story follows the children of famous monsters and creatures as they enter their sophomore year at Monster High. It stars Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen and Ceci Balagot.

The first Monster High movie came out in 2022 and became the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its debut week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!