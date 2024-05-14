More 'Late Night' for Seth Meyers, and more

Seth Meyers' Late Night seat is safe for at least the next four years. Meyers, who recently marked his 10-year anniversary as host of NBC's nighttime staple, has extended his deal with the network through 2028. "Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments such as 'A Closer Look' and 'Day Drinking,'" Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late night programming for NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement on Monday, May 13. "We're so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of Late Night." Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock ...

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new reality series. "New Era. Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock," they captioned a graphic of their staticky voices coming from an old TV set with no picture. Peacock confirmed the news, according to Deadline, though details of the show, including the title, are still under wraps. Hilton and Ritchie last teamed up for The Simple Life, which debuted 20 years ago on Fox, before moving to E! for its fourth and fifth seasons ...

Variety reports Ellen DeGeneres will appear in her final stand-up special, and second for Netflix, later this year. "To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I'm going to talk about it," DeGeneres said in a statement obtained by the outlet, apparently referring to her controversial exit from her popular daytime talk show in 2022, amid allegations of a toxic workplace. "Yes, this is my last special. Yes, [Ellen's partner] Portia really is that pretty in real life," DeGeneres continued. DeGeneres will also launch a multiple-city stand-up tour June 19 in San Diego ...

