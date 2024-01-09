Movies for Grownups: 'Oppenheimer', 'The Color Purple' and more nominated by 'AARP The Magazine'

AARP The Magazine has released its nominations for this year's Movies for Grownups Awards, highlighting 2023's best "films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers."

Among the list in the Best Movie for Grownups category are Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer, according to the magazine for readers of a certain age.

On the TV side, The Bear, Fargo, Only Murders in the Building, Succession and The White Lotus were nominated.

Movies for Grownups Awards winners will be announced in the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine.

"Our goal has always been to ignite cultural change in Hollywood through our Movies for Grownups initiative," says AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo. "And this year's bumper crop of masterworks worth a grownup's time suggests that it's happening."

He explains the annual award "fights industry ageism, and they're a measure of social change as well as artistic excellence."

Here is the full list of main category nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Best Actress:

Annette Bening - Nyad

Juliette Binoche - The Taste of Things

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Origin

Helen Mirren - Golda

Julia Roberts - Leave the World Behind

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Anthony Hopkins - Freud's Last Session

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis - Air

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Taraji P. Henson - The Color Purple

Julianne Moore - May December

Leslie Uggams - American Fiction

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - The Color Purple

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Director:

Ben Affleck - Air

Michael Mann - Ferrari

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Screenwriter:

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig - Barbie

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Ensemble:

American Fiction

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Rustin

Best Actress (TV):

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Jennifer Garner - The Last Thing He Told Me

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor (TV):

Brian Cox - Succession

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Oliver Platt - The Bear

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best TV Movie/Series or Limited Series:

The Bear

Fargo

Only Murders in the Building

Succession

The White Lotus

Best Reality TV Series:

The Amazing Race

America's Got Talent

The Golden Bachelor

Jury Duty

The Voice

Best Intergenerational Film:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Holdovers

Leave the World Behind

Poor Things

Best Time Capsule:

Ferrari

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Priscilla

Rustin

