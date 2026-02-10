Netflix shares 'One Piece' season 2 official trailer

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for One Piece season 2.

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the series arrived on Tuesday, exactly one month before it debuts on Netflix. Additionally, the streaming service released new photos from the season and a letter from the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda, which he personally penned for the fans.

"It's almost ready!! With Season 1, we faced the world’s question head-on: ‘Can One Piece really be adapted into live-action?!’ — and the answer spoke for itself,” Oda wrote. “Together with the stellar production team that delivered those brilliant results, we bring you season 2, which will head into the Grand Line, the most formidable sea in the world. In other words, all the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered.”

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan's highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero star in season 2, which finds Luffy and the Straw Hats setting sail "for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn," according to its official description. "As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

The live-action Netflix series has Matt Owens and Joe Tracz as its co-showrunners. Season 2 of the show, called One Piece: Into the Grand Line, will be available to stream on March 10.

