Netflix Top 10: 'Cobra Kai' strikes back, 'Hillbilly Elegy' jumps up after JD Vance becomes VP candidate

It seems fans were ready for the return of Cobra Kai: The debut of the first half of the show's sixth and final season debuted at #1 on the streamer's ranking of English language TV shows for the week ending July 21.

According to Netflix, the show starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka attracted 14.8 million viewers.

On the movie side, while the romantic comedy Find Me Falling starring Harry Connick Jr. debuted at #1 on the English language movies chart with 14.4 million views, the drama Hillbilly Elegy popped onto the top 10 list.

The 2020 Ron Howard movie stars Glenn Close and Amy Adams and was based on the bestseller from U.S. Marine-turned-author-turned lawyer-turned-Ohio senator, JD Vance.

The movie's jump onto the Top 10 with 4.8 million views coincided with Vance's jump into the 2024 presidential race, as former President Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick.

The jump was even more pronounced Monday, July 15, when Trump chose Vance: Variety reports the movie surged in views by 1,179% — from 1.5 million minutes viewed on July 14 to 19.2 million minutes July 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.