Netflix's 'Perfect Match', 'Selling Sunset' and more getting the video game treatment

If you've ever wished you could star in one of Netflix's hit reality shows, now's your chance — without the risk of becoming a meme for saying people thought you looked like Megan Fox.

The streaming service announced it is expanding its branded lineup of interactive content with four new games based on its unscripted shows: Netflix Stories: Perfect Match, Too Hot to Handle 3, The Ultimatum: Choices and Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset. The "interactive fiction games" immerse viewers-turned-players into the worlds of their favorite guilty pleasure shows.

Netflix promises of the forthcoming titles, which will launch with new seasons of each respective show, "You can ... expect appearances from familiar faces from the Netflix Reality Universe like Nick Lachey, who hosts both the Perfect Match series and game, and Chloe Vietch, OG winner of Too Hot to Handle, who hosts The Ultimatum: Choices and appears as a workshop guru in Too Hot to Handle 3."

The streaming service already features the games Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game; its sequel Too Hot to Handle 2; and Netflix Stories: Love is Blind.

