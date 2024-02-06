New castaways announced for 'Survivor' season 46

CBS (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

CBS has unveiled the 18 contestants for the 46th installment of Survivor.

The forthcoming season kicks off with two two-hour episodes starting Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a second episode on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Each subsequent episode will run for 90 minutes on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

CBS teases, "Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji."

The network continues, "The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach."

Here are the contestants:

Q Burdette
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi
Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee
Occupation: Real estate agent

Jessica "Jess" Chong
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco, California
Occupation: Software engineer

Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Law student

Tevin Davis
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Virginia
Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia
Occupation: Actor

Tiffany Nicole Ervin
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey
Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey
Occupation: Artist

Moriah Gaynor
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Current Residence: San Diego, California
Occupation: Program coordinator

Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach

Bhanu Gopal
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts
Occupation: IT quality analyst

Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: International brand mentor

David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Slot machine salesman

Ben Katzman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current Residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Musician

Hunter McKnight
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi
Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi
Occupation: Science teacher

Randen Montalvo
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Aerospace tech

Tim Spicer
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: College coach

Soda Thompson
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey
Occupation: Special education teacher

Venus Vafa
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst

Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Salon owner

Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Michigan
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
"Occupation: Marketing strategist

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!