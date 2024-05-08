New workplace comedy set in 'The Office' universe gets Peacock series order

NBC's sister streamer announced Wednesday that the as-yet-untitled but eagerly anticipated follow-up comedy from The Office adapter Greg Daniels will be a Peacock series.

We also officially know now it's not a reboot of the beloved U.K. import.

Daniels, also of King of the Hill fame, collaborated with Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman for the project, described as "a new mockumentary series set in the same universe as NBC's Emmy Award-winning hit series The Office."

The network teases, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

As previously reported, Star Wars sequel star Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus alumna Sabrina Impacciatore will lead an ensemble of as-yet-unnamed co-stars.

The series, produced by Universal Television, gets underway in July.

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," touted Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

She adds in part, "This new series ... introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling."

Daniels and Koman co-produce along with the creators and stars of the original The Office, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

