Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in stabbing deaths of parents Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025.(Chris Torres-Pool/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday following his arrest late last year in the stabbing deaths of his parents, renowned director Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old faces two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance of multiple murders.

His public defender, Kimberly Greene, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during his court appearance in Los Angeles on Monday.

He will remain in jail on no bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for April 29.

Nick Reiner was set to enter a plea in January at a hearing in Los Angeles, before his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case during the court appearance. Nick Reiner agreed to delay his arraignment and was assigned a public defender.

Jackson told reporters after court that he had to withdraw as Nick Reiner's counsel due to "circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control."

"Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder," he added. "We wish him the very best moving forward."

A Reiner family spokesperson said at the time, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

Nick Reiner made a brief first court appearance on Dec. 17, 2025, during which he waived the right to a speedy arraignment.

Since then, sources told ABC News that law enforcement and defense attorneys had been working to piece together Nick Reiner’s psychiatric and substance abuse history.

He has a documented history of addiction and substance abuse treatment, and friends have told investigators that his mental health had been deteriorating prior to the fatal stabbings.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14, 2025.

The night before, Nick Reiner — who had been living on his parents' property — got into an argument with Rob Reiner at a holiday party and was seen acting strangely, sources told ABC News.

Nick Reiner was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles hours after the bodies were discovered.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiners' other children, Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner, said in a statement following their parents' deaths, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing."

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they said.

