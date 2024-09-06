Nicole Kidman and much of 'The Perfect Couple' cast had a text "mutiny" over opening dance number

Netflix's new series The Perfect Couple is a dark tale indeed, but its title sequence sees its cast, including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and Dakota Fanning, in a flash mob-style dance, set to Meghan Trainor's "Criminals."

It was the brainchild of director Susanne Bier, but Variety has discovered that most of the cast was so opposed to it they started a text chain on WhatsApp that Schreiber called a "mutiny."

The show centers on a wealthy family whose plans for a glamorous Nantucket wedding by the beach runs aground when a body washes up onshore, exposing the fam's dark secrets.

Kidman admitted to the trade that she was initially opposed to the opening, because she didn't think her matriarch character Greer would dance. "I felt like Greer would watch."

That said, she was happy about it in the end. "I danced as Greer. I think it's great and I’m so glad they got us all to do it. 'Cause there's some joy in it."

Schreiber, who plays Kidman's husband, was all in. "I wasn't in that [text] chain. The entire cast had a mutiny about this idea except for me, I was already in my trailer practicing the dance moves."

He added, "I just like dancing and I was kinda disappointed when it came out that I'm not in it more because I thought I did it really well."

Bier explained she felt viewers needed a pick-me-up from the "gloomy" times we're living in. "I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun."

The Perfect Couple is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.