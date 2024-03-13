Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosis, double mastectomy

While she and her partner John Mulaney were all smiles at the Oscars on Sunday, Olivia Munn was hiding a secret she just revealed on Tuesday to her Instagram followers.

To a photo of her smiling in a hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown, she announced on Instagram, "I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."

In a statement she explained, "I wouldn't have found my cancer for another year – at my next scheduled mammogram – except that my OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, decided to calculate my Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life."

Munn continued in part, "Dr. Aliabadi ... discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts ... an aggressive, fast moving cancer."

Munn revealed she had a double mastectomy 30 days after her biopsy but explained she feels "lucky," noting, "We caught it with enough time that I had options."

"I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she added, recommending they, too, ask their doctor to assess their risk scores.

Munn closed by saying she's "so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this," and to Mulaney, the father of their son Malcolm, "for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect [and] for being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up."

