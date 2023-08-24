'Only Murders in the Building' showrunner John Hoffman thrilled and relieved over show’s Emmy nominations

Congratulations are in order for Only Murders in the Building which scored 11 Emmy nominations and John Hoffman, the showrunner, tells ABC Audio he couldn't be more excited.

"We were on almost a full year before the nominations came out for season 2, so I was very hopeful and, you know, big relief when it happened," he shares. "So I feel ridiculously honored and thrilled and relieved."

Even though the series received 17 nominations and three wins in 2022, Hoffman says he had no expectations this year "because this is really, like it's an insane time in television. And there have been such incredible leaps and wonderful work out there."

So out of the 11, which one is Hoffman the most pumped about? The one for their director of photography, Chris Teague, "who had missed out on a nomination for season 1."

"I happen to feel like we have, I think, one of the more beautiful 30-minute half hours comedies on TV. So that one particularly, I was so happy to see him get recognized after missing the first season," he adds.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Hoffman admits he was a bit bummed that unlike last year when leads Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated, this year only Short got the nod for Outstanding Actor in Comedy Series.

"That was a moment that could have led to some awkwardness, but Steve and Marty are old friends and Steve was gracious when they talked on nominations morning," Hoffman recalls. "These are well-tuned actors who have been in this business a long time ... I mean, these men are doing some of the finest work of their lives at this point in their careers. And I just love watching them and being around them."

