'Oppenheimer' or 'Barbie'; 'Poor Things' or 'The Holdovers'? Oscar nominations to be announced Tuesday morning

Tuesday is the day Hollywood has been waiting for all year: it's Oscar nominations day.

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will host the announcement of the 96th Oscars nominations in all 23 categories in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominations can be seen live on Good Morning America and streaming on ABC News Live, as well as on the academy's website and its official Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook accounts.

Oppenheimer was one of the highest-grossing films at the domestic box office in 2023, and it's been cleaning up during awards season; most prognosticators think the third time will be the charm for Robert Downey Jr. in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Other big winners this year so far have been Emma Stone for Poor Things and Paul Giamatti for the comedy The Holdovers. Only time will tell if they'll also be at the big dance.

Barbie, the highest-grossing movie of 2023, is also expected to make a strong showing Tuesday morning.

The 96th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the fourth time. The show can also be streamed at abc.com or on the ABC app.

This year, the Oscars have an earlier time slot and will kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Prior to the awards show, a preshow will take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

