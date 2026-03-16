Oscars 2026: Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Rose Byrne & more wow at the Oscars

The stars once again dazzled at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

A big trend of the evening was feathers, with several of this year's standouts wearing gowns embellished with them. Demi Moore wore a green and black feathered Gucci gown; Teyana Taylor was in a black-and-white Chanel gown with a feather train and sheer bodice; and Nicole Kidman wore a white Chanel corseted gown with feathers at the waist and train.

Green was also hot on the red carpet, with not only Demi in green, but Kate Hudson in a figure-hugging green crystal gown from Armani Privé, and Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku in a green sequined dress by Louis Vuitton. White was also a recurring look, with Kidman donning white, along with Elle Fanning in a white Givenchy princess gown; Emma Stone in a shimmering white Louis Vuitton dress; and even Timothée Chalamet getting in on the trend in an all-white tux.

Other stunning looks included: Rose Byrne in a black backless dress with a floral print from Christian Dior; and Jessie Buckley, who was channeling Grace Kelly in a pink and red Chanel gown.

And it wasn't just the women who brought the style. Men making a statement included Michael B. Jordan, in an all-black tux with no tie; Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams, in an all-black Balenciaga suit; and an uncharacteristically clean-shaven Pedro Pascal, who went without a jacket, donning a white shirt with a huge floral broach, black pants and a cummerbund.

And speaking of Oscars and fashion, Vogue's Anna Wintour joined The Devil Wears Prada's Anne Hathaway onstage to present best costume design, and best hair and makeup, but not before Hathaway asked the fashion icon's thoughts on her dress. But Wintour sidestepped the question and went right to announcing the nominees, getting big laughs from the audience. Wintour got another crack in at Hathaway's expense, ending the segment by saying, "Thank you, Emily," a reference Hathaway's character in the film.

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