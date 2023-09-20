Paramount+ all in on the spooky season with Peak Screaming lineup, events

Blood and thrills will be streaming on Paramount+ again this Halloween season with the return of its Peak Screaming lineup.

This year, as reported, will see the debut of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. The platform has announced it's also debuting the thriller Bargain and a sequel to 2022's Monster High, based on the Mattel doll franchise of the same name.

Of course, new scary movies like Scream VI and Smile are available on the platform, which has created carousels of content to scratch whatever spine tingle you're in the mood to watch. These include horror/thriller subgenres like "Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less," "True & Terrifying" and "Based on BOOks" -- BOO -- get it?

There's a "Horror Heroines" category for films and series featuring scream queens like Emily Blunt in the A Quiet Place movies and the ladies from Yellowjackets, and a "Family Fright Night" section featuring more kid-friendly spooky titles, like The Addams Family and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

The lineup also includes spooky episodes from Nickelodeon shows, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats and iCarly.

Paramount+ will also be hosting some real-life scares with a Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Jacob K. Javits Center on Saturday, October 14, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, exclusively for New York Comic Con badge holders.

For those on the West Coast, there will be The Haunted Lodge, "an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience, riddled with some of the scariest films and series from Paramount+" inside the Westfield Century City mall from October 27-29.

