Parking Mayhem: Joe Jonas Caught in Hilarious Parallel Parking Fail

Even global superstars sometimes struggle with parallel parking. In a lighthearted video captured by a fan in New York, Joe Jonas is seen attempting to parallel park in the Big Apple.

“I love New York because I’ve been watching Joe Jonas parallel park for the last 7 minutes,” the fan wrote on the video. The clip has racked up over 16 million views on TikTok.

The Jonas Brothers’ song “Burnin’ Up” played in the background of the video as the singer struggled to pull in.

In typical Jonas fashion, he joined the conversation as he wrote in the comments section “And I saw you watch and not help once 😞.”

However, the parking dilemma didn’t end there. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer posted on his own social media a video of him being kicked out of a store in New York.

“How the city has been treating me today since the parallel parking video,” he jokingly shared in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to share their take on humorous story line and to lift his spirits.

“Joe is one of the few celebrities that really understands social media,” one person commented, “like this man is so funny.”