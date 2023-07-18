Peacock teases 'Twisted Metal', 'John Wick' spinoff 'The Continental' at San Diego Comic-Con

While the SAG-AFTRA strike is preventing stars from taking part in this year's San Diego Comic-Con activities, Peacock is still touting two of its upcoming projects: Twisted Metal and the John Wick spinoff The Continental.

ABC Audio has learned the streaming service will be promoting the former project, the video game adaptation that stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Neve Campbell, with a world premiere screening of the series.

And in a perfect tie-in to the game and series' maniacal heavy, the ice cream truck-driving Sweet Tooth, producers will also have a real-life Twisted Metal ice cream truck, doling out scoops of Salt & Straw's Twisted Metal flavor. The truck will open its doors at 1:30 p.m. PT, while the premiere event takes place inside the con at 10 p.m.

As for The Continental, the creative team behind the show will give fans "behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive first-look" at the series, which shows the early career of the Wick movies' enigmatic Winston. That event takes place at 3 p.m. PT.

All 10 episodes of Twisted Metal premiere exclusively on Peacock on July 27; The Continental: From the World of John Wick, starring Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada and Ben Robson, debuts in September.

