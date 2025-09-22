Pedro Pascal stars in 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' trailer

Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Pedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in the movie based on the popular Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian.
The trailer marks Sigourney Weaver's introduction to the Star Wars galaxy. Din and Grogu show up for a meeting with her character. The latter attempts to steal her snack by using the force, which she doesn't allow, sending Grogu a disapproving glance.
"Good shot, baby," an Anzellan droidsmith, the same species as Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, approvingly tells Grogu.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was filmed for IMAX, exclusively arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.
