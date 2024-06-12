On 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', Kevin Spacey unpacks "handsy" past, sex accusations, friends who stood by him

In an extensive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kevin Spacey unpacked his life before and after sexual assault allegations derailed his Oscar-winning career.

Spacey was exonerated in courts in both the U.S. and the U.K., though he revealed to Morgan that through it all, Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, have stood by him.

"Elton was the first email I got on Oct. 30 of 2017 after the [Anthony] Rapp story had come out, saying, 'We love you, whatever you need, we're here for you.'"

The former House of Cards star also revealed he "didn't ask" the pair to testify in his defense in the U.K. case, but they "insisted."

"I told them a piece of information that one of the accusers had said about them, which was not true, and Elton and David said, 'Well, we have to testify. ... We have to let the jury know that this individual is not telling the truth.'"

The trio had a reunion last summer in France, Spacey recalled, calling their dinner together "very beautiful."

That said, the actor also admitted to "being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want," saying, "I'm absolutely 150% prepared to take accountability for those ... mistakes that I've made. Bad, bad, bad behavior sometimes."

He vowed, "I will never behave in the way that I did previously. Ever."

Spacey also says he's been shunned by many in Hollywood. "Yeah, there are some people who definitely ran into the forest, but ... I continually find myself very moved by people who take the time and to reach out to find out how I'm doing."

Spacey also revealed the trials and the impact on his career have left him millions of dollars in debt, forcing his home into foreclosure.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.