'Pluribus' actress is glad Golden Globes are celebrating show's creator and star for 'their greatness'

Going into Sunday night's Golden Globes, Apple TV+'s new series Pluribus — about a woman who is unaffected by an alien virus that causes nearly everyone on earth to be joined to a hive mind — is up for two awards.

The show, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, is nominated for best television series, drama and best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for star Rhea Seehorn. Pluribus star Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia, says she's thrilled for Gilligan and Seehorn, telling ABC Audio, "I'm glad that they're being celebrated for their greatness."

Pluribus marks the first leading role for Seehorn, who previously appeared in Gilligan's Better Call Saul. Wydra says she hopes Seehorn receives long-overdue recognition.

"I want her to be celebrated for the incredible artist that she is, and not only incredible artist, but also an incredible woman and an incredible leader," she says. "I am shocked that she hasn't been a leading lady. She's made to be that. She's just phenomenal."

Wydra is also happy that Gilligan's vision is being recognized by the Globes.

"He is a master of his craft and he is a brilliant storyteller, brilliant filmmaker, and more than anything, he's an incredible human being," she tells ABC Audio. "And I am in awe of him as a person."

"It starts from the top down and the way he runs the set and the ways he hires people. He really cares about making sure that people are there because they want to and they're really good humans."

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday night and stream live on Paramount Plus.

