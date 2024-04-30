Prime Video's 'Fallout' attracts 65 million viewers

Fallout's April 10 debut was so big that Prime Video renewed the sci-fi series for a second season days later, but now, the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation has become the streamer's most-watched title ever in the 18-34 demographic.

Across all age groups, the series starring Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell is the second-biggest title in the history of the platform, after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

According to the streaming service, the show from Westworld producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy has had 65 million viewers since it first dropped its eight-episode season, and is now the #1 most-watched title on Prime Video in 170 countries.

In fact, 60% of that massive audience comes from overseas, Prime Video mentions, with an "outsized" performance in the U.K., France and Brazil.

Amazon explains some 15 licensing partners have jumped into the Fallout frenzy, offering everything from in-universe themed beverages to apparel via a dedicated storefront.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.