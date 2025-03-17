Rachel Zegler honors original Snow White: 'To whom I owe everything'

Rachel Zegler is paying tribute to the original Snow White.

The actress, who plays the Disney Princess in the upcoming live-action remake, took to Instagram to honor Adriana Caselotti, the actress who voiced the character in the 1937 animated classic film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"just had to pay homage to the original snow white, miss adriana caselotti, to whom i owe everything," Zegler wrote.

The carousel includes a photo where Zegler styled her hair with curls and a red bow clip. After that is a black-and-white photo of Caselotti sharing a similar hairstyle. Rounding out the post is a video of Zegler, wearing the same ensemble, looking off to the side before staring into the camera and laughing.

Caselotti was named a Disney Legend in 1994. Thought of as Disney's first ingenue of the animated screen, she voiced both the speaking and singing voice of the animated princess. She died in 1997.

Gal Gadot stars alongside Zegler in the live-action remake. It arrives in movie theaters on March 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.