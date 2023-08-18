'Raging' birthday: Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and more show up for Robert De Niro's 80th celebration

Robert De Niro turned 80 on Thursday, August 17, and People is reporting a lot of his celebrity friends turned up in New York City that evening for a birthday celebration in his honor.

The magazine says Leonardo DiCaprio and Alec Baldwin were on hand at the dinner held at the New York City restaurant Locanda Verde, located at the De Niro-owned Greenwich Hotel, as were Star Wars creator George Lucas, their mutual friend and De Niro's frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, their pal and De Niro's Godfather Part II director Francis Ford Coppola and De Niro's Deer Hunter co-star Christopher Walken.

The festivities also reportedly included Bette Midler, David Blaine, De Niro's A Bronx Tale co-star Chazz Palminteri, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Jane Krakowski.

Also spotted were Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, and of course De Niro's partner, Tiffany Chen, and their new baby, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

