Rashida Jones says one message from 'In the Blink of an Eye' ﻿is 'to be completely present'

Rashida Jones and Daveed Diggs in 'In the Blink of an Eye.' (Photo by Searchlight Pictures/Kimberley French, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2025 Searchlight Pictures. All Rights Reserved.)

The new film In the Blink of an Eye tells three interwoven stories spanning from prehistoric times to a future in space — but the chapter that audiences will likely find most relatable is the story of Claire and Greg. Set in 2023, it follows two Princeton post-graduate students and the evolution of their romance.

Rashida Jones, who plays Claire, tells ABC Audio she loves Claire and Greg's dedication to making the relationship work.

“What I love so much about this relationship is the improbability of ever making it work with somebody,” she says. Claire and Greg experience career pressures, grief and even “literal geographical obstacles," Jones says, but they still choose each other.

"The fact that anybody gets together and loves each other enough to make a baby ... and raise a child is so improbable," she says, which is what makes their story romantic. “It’s really hard to be with somebody and to have a family. Like, it’s amazing that it happens.”

Diggs appreciates that the film doesn’t shy away from exploring the hard parts of a relationship. “It follows love in a very honest way,” he says. “Two people who eventually decide that, like, we are really doing this thing and have to be honest about how difficult that is, but it’s always worth it.”

The film also asks whether living forever would make love more or less meaningful. Diggs, who notes he’s “pretty nervous about death,” believes that mortality deepens connection. “The fact that there is a clock ... guides a lot of our decisions and allows us to love more deeply,” he says. He suggests that without it, “You would probably be a lot less likely to fall in love.”

According to Jones, one message of the film, and more specifically their storyline, is: “We do all have a clock and really our only job is to be completely present for whatever moment is in front of us.”

In the Blink of an Eye is now available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

