Reality Roundup: 'RHOM' shares midseason tease, plus 'Survivor' and 'The Masked Singer' crown new winners

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week:

Real Housewives of Miami (Bravo)

Fans of Real Housewives of Miami got a peek at what's in store when the show returns midseason. A new trailer teases a trip to Mexico, Guerdy Abraira and her husband fighting over a surgery she refuses to have, Larsa Pippen reacting to a jewelry gift from boyfriend Marcus Jordan, an explosive confrontation between Julia Lemigova and Adriana de Moura and lots more drama.

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The 10th season, yes 10th, of The Masked Singer came to a close, with Ne-Yo being crowned the winner. The R&B singer, who spent the season as the Cow, won with performances of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" and Rihanna's "Take a Bow." Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, who performed as Donut, was the runner up.

Survivor (CBS)

The 45th season of Survivor wrapped up after weeks of watching the contestants outwit, outlast and outplay each other on a secluded island in Fiji. Dee Valladares walked away with the $1 million prize, beating Austin Li Coon five votes to three.

