Reality Roundup: Why Daisy Kent turned down 'The Bachelorette', 'The Circle' season 6 cast

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelor (ABC)

Daisy Kent opened up about rejecting the opportunity to become the next bachelorette. While guesting on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files, she said she turned it down two weeks before After the Final Rose aired post-The Bachelor finale. "So, I thought really long and hard about all of it. It wasn't an easy decision. I was wondering, like, after it got announced how I would feel … but I'm, like, so happy right now that I didn't. So, it feels good [and] like I made the right decision for me," Kent said.

The Circle (Netflix)

The cast for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix's The Circle is here — and this season two cast members aren't human. That's right, for the first time ever an artificial intelligence bot will play that game, masquerading as a human named Max. Additionally, a dog named Deuce will participate, playing with his human owner, Kyle. Season 6 of The Circle premieres April 17.

American Idol (ABC)

Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll are joining American Idol as mentors to this season's top 24. The pair reflected on their experiences mentoring the contestants. "When I got the call from American Idol to be a mentor, I was so excited because I just remember being 16 years old auditioning for this very show. So it was a very full circle moment for me to realize, 'Oh, you have something to give now,'" Kelly told People. Jelly Roll added, "I bring a lot of experience in the form of failure to the table. I think that's something they're going to have to be familiar with because that's what it takes to get good."

