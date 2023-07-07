Reality roundup: ﻿'Jersey Shore﻿''s Sammi returns, 'RHOBH' ﻿couple denies divorce rumors, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)

- Let the countdown begin! MTV has set the premiere date for season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as Thursday, August 3. The new season will see the return of original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola after an 11-year hiatus. Her ex-beau, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also returns after taking a few seasons off.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

- RHOBH star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are denying rumors of divorce. In a July 4 Instagram post, the couple wrote, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part." Richards and Umansky asked to be able to "work through [their] issues privately" before thanking fans for the "love and support."

Teen Mom (MTV)

- Kailyn Lowry, star of Teen Mom 2, dropped a bombshell on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, seemingly confirming the arrival of her fifth child in secret. Engaging in a conversation with guest Aurora Culpo, Kailyn revealed that she discovered the Culpo family's TLC series while in the hospital during one of her childbirth experiences. Although she didn't disclose the exact timing of the new addition, The Culpo Sisters show, featuring Aurora and her siblings, debuted on the network in November 2022.

