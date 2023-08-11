Reality Roundup: A '﻿Bachelor' ﻿engagement, a ﻿'Housewives'﻿ baby, and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are going to tie the knot! The couple, known individually from The Bachelor franchise, announced their engagement on Instagram August 9. Abigail 28, shared a photo of the couple embracing and captioned it, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, and I want 'em all." People confirms, the proposal went down the evening of Tuesday, August 8 in La Jolla, San Diego, at a beachside residence adorned with red and pink roses and petals as friends gathered to celebrate the significant occasion.



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

Former Real Housewives star Diana Jenkins, 49, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, August 8. Taking to Instagram, she shared snapshots with the newborn and captioned it, "Welcome to the world our sweet little girl ... Meet Elodie Mae Book ... Born on 8.8.23." Elodie is her second child with fiancé Asher Monroe, joining their 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah, while Diana also has two older children, Eneya and Innis, from her previous marriage to Roger Jenkins.

Jersey Shore (MTV)

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick reportedly contacted the police regarding an alleged domestic violence incident involving her fiancé Vinny Tortorella, according to documents obtained by Page Six. Pivarnick's attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six in a statement Wednesday, August 9, "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life."

