'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel gets new title, director

A sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue has officially been greenlit.

The much-anticipated sequel film to the popular rom-com is officially coming via Amazon MGM Studios. It will be titled Red, White & Royal Wedding. But I'm a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit will helm the upcoming movie.

While plot details are being left under wraps, the new film will tell the next chapter in the love story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, who is third in line to the British throne.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are set to reprise their starring roles for the sequel. Babbit takes over directing duties from Matthew López, who helmed the first film. She directs from a script by Gemma Burgess, López and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston will also executive produce.

"Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel," McQuiston said in a press release. "I'm so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here."

Babbit said she's thrilled to be back in the "queer love universe" after she directed But I'm a Cheerleader while she was in her 20s.

"We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy," Babbit said. "I'm thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.