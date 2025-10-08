Remember these commercials from the 1980s?

By Jimmy Larrabee

Let’s take a trip back in time to the greatest decade of them all, the 1980s. Before streaming apps and DVRs, the one thing we all had to endure was TV commercials. While most of the commercials were annoying and forgettable, these 10 stood out and you likely still remember them today.

Take a look back at these memorable commercials from the decade that was the 1980s

Wendy’s “Where’s The Beef”?

Domino’s Pizza - The Noid

Zest Deodorant Bar

The California Raisins

Blockbuster Video

The Clapper

Rice-a-Roni - The San Francisco Treat!

Mennen’s Skin Bracer - By Mennen!

Parkay Spreads

This Is Your Brain On Drugs

Michael Jackson’s Pepsi Generation

Life Alert’s “I’ve Fallen And I Can’t Get Up”

Which of these commercials do you remember by heart? Are there any other commercials you’d add to our list? Please let us know in the comments section below or by leaving an Open Mic on our smartphone app.

