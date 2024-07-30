Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Bros. reportedly getting superpowered paychecks for MCU return

After Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo commented, "We've always said green is your color."

Turns out that's true of more than just his sage-colored suit: Variety is reporting Marvel Studios is shelling out lots of green to bring the Oppenheimer Oscar winner back into the fold.

The trade says Downey would only return if the Russos did, and the directing duo who also helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War will be paid $80 million to direct him as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

For his part, Downey will reportedly be getting "significantly more" than that for his work in the films.

In addition to however many zeros are in his paycheck, Downey will also be getting perks like "private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole 'trailer encampment'," according to the trade's sources.

Thanks to salary and profit participation deals from playing Tony Stark across 10 MCU films, Variety says Downey has been paid like Tony Stark, too: To the tune of between $500 million and $600 million.

The Russos won't get profit participation from Doomsday and Secret Wars' box office take according to the trade, but the pair whose four Marvel films made $4.85 billion-plus for the studio will get bonuses when and if their two new films cross the $750 million and $1 billion marks.

