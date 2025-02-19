Robert Pattinson says his fanbase has a lot of men now: 'It’s quite strange'

Robert Pattinson is used to being for the girls.
While being interviewed on the red carpet for his new film Mickey 17, Pattinson said it's strange to now have a fanbase that is dominated by men.
When asked about so many male fans coming out to support him at the premiere, the actor said, "It’s quite strange.”
“There’s like a bunch of guys, which is a new one for me!” Pattinson continued.
The switchup is likely due to Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' 2022 DC superhero film The Batman. He started his career, however, with a mostly woman-dominated fanbase after starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise.
Reeves' The Batman earned $772 million at the global box office. A sequel to that film is set to go into production at the end of 2025, with a scheduled release date of Oct. 1, 2027.
Pattinson spoke about The Batman sequel to Variety at the Mickey 17 London premiere.
“I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool,” Pattinson said. “It’s very exciting.”
