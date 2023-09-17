Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault by four women

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by four women in a new report published by three U.K. outlets on Saturday.



According to The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4's "Dispatches," one of the women said she had been raped, while three others -- including one who was 16 at the time -- said they were sexually assaulted by Brand. One of the women also claimed Brand was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.



The abuse allegedly took place between 2006 and 2013. Brand was married to Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.



Brand issued a denial on social media Friday, before the reports went live. While he admitted to being "promiscuous" during this time, he said his relationships were "absolutely, always consensual."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

