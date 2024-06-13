Russell Crowe gets "impish" tweaking Dakota Johnson's take on 'Madame Web' experience

To be fair, they both were in superhero films that got drubbed by fans — he, Thor: Love and Thunder, and she Madame Web — but Russell Crowe seems to think Dakota Johnson is making a little too much about her experience making that movie.

To Bustle, after Madame Web tanked, Johnson vented she "probably will never do anything like it again," adding, "sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's like, 'Wait, what?'"

In a new GQ interview, Crowe said being asked about her comments started "bringing out the impish quality of my humor."

Although he added the caveat he didn't want to comment "about what anybody else might have said or what their experience is," he nonetheless added of Johnson, "You're telling me you signed up for a Marvel movie, and some f****** universe for cartoon characters ... and you didn’t get enough pathos? Not quite sure how I can make this better for you."

"It's a gigantic machine, and they make movies at a certain size. And you know, I've experienced that on the DC side with Man of Steel, Zack Snyder, and I've experienced it on the Marvel side via Disney with Thor: Love and Thunder." He goes onto say, "These are jobs. You know: Here's your role, play the role. If you're expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you're here for the wrong reasons."

Crowe is incidentally going back into the pages of comics with Kraven the Hunter, from Sony Pictures' Marvel Universe, which released Madame Web. "I'm just bringing a little weight to the circumstances, so the young actors have got an actor they can bounce off," he says of the film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

