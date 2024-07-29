Ryan Reynolds reveals his fourth child with Blake Lively is a boy

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively only recently revealed the name of their baby who was born last year, the Deadpool franchise star has revealed that little Olin is a boy.

The revelation came as Ryan was hailing the efforts of John Bell, a Nottingham, England man who lost his young son Jake, and who since has celebrated his late son's love of Deadpool -- and shed light on mental illness -- by dressing up as the Merc with a Mouth.

Ryan posted to social media a video about Bell, explaining he learned about his quest six months ago: Bell can be seen dressed as the hero, wearing a cut-out, rubber duck-filled bathtub strapped to his shoulders. The heavy prop represents the weight of the grief he carries with him every day, Bell told the star.

Reynolds treated Bell to a Deadpool makeup makeover and sat down for an interview with him about his efforts.

"After I lost my son, it put me into a very dark place," Bell explains, admitting he had thoughts of suicide for a year. But he now says, "I've made my peace with death," adding, "I'm gonna be reunited with him at some point, but it damn ain't right now."



At the end of the chat, an emotional Reynolds says, "I want to share with you that I, too, have a son, and that if I – Boy, John, if I love him one tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job."



Blake and Ryan also have three daughters, James, 9, Inez, 7, and 4-year-old Betty.



If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

