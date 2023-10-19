SAG-AFTRA now ruling on what Halloween costumes its striking members can wear

By now, most people are aware that Hollywood actors can't make the rounds to promote a movie or TV show they've worked on — rare exceptions notwithstanding — because of SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

However, in a new development, the union is apparently clamping down on what Halloween costumes are allowed in an effort for members to show their "solidarity" with the strike this year.

Long story short: If you're a SAG-AFTRA member, you better put away your Barbie pink or your Iron Man suit for this spooky season. Ditto other popular choices this year, like get-ups from Netflix's Wednesday or Top Gun: Maverick.

In a post to its members, SAG-AFTRA offered "guidance" on this year's festivities, noting that suiting up in a costume promoting a major studio property and posting pictures of it to social media breaks strike rules.

They're advised instead to "choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures," such as ghosts and zombies, according to the message.

Failing that, they can "dress up like characters from non-struck content like animated shows."

Seeing as celebrities' Halloween outfits often go viral, this is scary stuff. Last year, the Casamigos Tequila party drew scores of celebs, including Rebel Wilson as a Barbie — before the film came out, however — and Henry Golding as Tom Cruise's Maverick, down to his helmet.

Paris Hilton would have been OK in SAG-AFTRA's eyes, however, thanks to her Sailor Moon outfit.

