SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher urges studios to "seal the deal" with union

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher took to Instagram Friday to update members of the performers union in its ongoing negotiations with the studios.

And the update was there's been no update.

To a smiling photo of the former Nanny star all dressed up to attend an engagement party with her "long time bestie Donna Dixon," Drescher wrote, "TGIF! Let's hope the amptp ceo's resurface with a seal the deal counter!"

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is reportedly mulling over a counterproposal given to them by SAG-AFTRA negotiators earlier this week in an attempt to smooth over the still-sticky sticking points — said to be centering on studios' use of AI.

As Drescher intimated, SAG-AFTRA has yet to hear back from the studios about the measure, which was presented October 28.

