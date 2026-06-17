Sandra Oh in talks to join Matt Damon in new film from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors

Sandra Oh attends the 2025 Gold Gala x Genesis Motor America at The Music Center on May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Genesis Motor America)

Sandra Oh is in talks to team up with the filmmakers behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The actress is being eyed to star opposite Matt Damon in Universal Pictures' upcoming, untitled event film from directors Daniels, ABC Audio has learned.

Universal Pictures had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Damon replaced Ryan Gosling in the project back in May. Gosling was announced to star in the film in March, although he dropped out of the project in April due to scheduling reasons.

This upcoming event film marks the first directing project for Daniels, the filmmaking duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, since sweeping the 95th Oscars in 2023 for their groundbreaking film Everything Everywhere All at Once. That movie walked away with seven Oscars, including best picture, best actress, best supporting actor, best director and best supporting actress.

While plot details of the upcoming film remain under wraps, production on the project is expected to start in Los Angeles in the summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the movie through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal Pictures.

The currently untitled film will release in theaters on Nov. 29, 2027.

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