Sarah J. Maas reveals two new 'ACOTAR' books are on the way

Sarah J. Maas attends Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on Feb. 12, 2024, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

Babe, wake up. Sarah J. Maas just revealed that two new ACOTAR books are on the way.

In a highly anticipated interview for romantasy book lovers, the bestselling author of the A Court of Thorns and Roses book series revealed that the story will continue with books six and seven.

"It's been a long time coming," Maas told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in a new episode released Wednesday.

The author said that ACOTAR book six will arrive on Oct. 27, while ACOTAR book seven will arrive on Jan. 12, 2027.

Maas didn't share many details about what to expect, but she did speak about the writing process, saying, "The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big. Really, really big. And as I started writing this in like this Montana energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me."

"By the time I got to the end of the part one, it was, like, 400 pages long," she added. "But what I was writing felt right. That was the story that needed to be told."

She added, "I've never told a story this way. This is how it wants to come out. Why do I have to be held back by the realities of the glue that we need to hold the pages or just like placement on a shelf?"

Maas said releasing the next parts of the series in this unique way is "exciting to me," and "gives me space that the story demanded and the characters demanded."

The first ACOTAR book was released in 2015. It follows 19-year-old Feyre, who is taken to a magical land by a beast-like creature, who she comes to learn is Tamlin, described as a lethal, immortal faerie, according to a synopsis for the book.

