Sarah Paulson reveals a "really outrageous" actress once gave her 6 pages of notes on a performance

On a recent episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett's Smartless podcast, Emmy winner Sarah Paulson called out an actress who once gave her six pages of notes on a play performance.

In 2013, Paulson was starring in an off-Broadway revival of the Lanford Wilson play Talley's Folly. The actress who originated Paulson's role of Sally Talley was in the audience for a performance, at Paulson's mom's invitation.

"I'm going to say this, and I'm not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don't f****** care," Paulson told the podcast's hosts.

"Her name is Trish Hawkins — Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha!" Paulson continued. "Trish Hawkins came to the play — am I going to get sued? I don't care, because I think this is outrageous."

Paulson continued, "Cut to two days later, I got an email that was six pages long of notes and a communication to me about what she had done when she had done the play, what she recommended I do. It was outrageous. It was really outrageous. Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never."

Her fellow actors were aghast. Arnett called her his hero for calling out the actress.

Paulson said she never confronted her mother about her guest's actions. "I just put it back in the file of things my mother has done," she said with a sarcastic laugh.

In spite of Hawkins' advice, Paulson is doing well on her own: She recently scored her first Tony nomination for her performance in the dramedy Appropriate.

