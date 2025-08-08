The search is on for the next ‘Air Bud’ pup

There’s a new ‘Air Bud’ movie coming to the series, and the studio in charge of the project has launched a nation-wide talent search for the film’s star.

According to a press release, Studios Air Bud Entertainment and Cineverse have announced “a nationwide talent search to discover the next golden retriever to carry the 25-year legacy forward — embodying the charm, athleticism, and heart that made Air Bud a beloved character."

Think your pup has what it takes? Put your best paw forward and submit them at www.airbud.com/thesearch.

Written and directed by “Air Bud” creator Robert Vince, the 15th installment in the franchise is titled “Air Bud Returns” and hits theaters in the summer of 2026.