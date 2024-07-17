Season 2 of 'Frasier' reboot debuting Sept. 19

Shortly after the reboot received a trio of Emmy nominations in technical categories on Wednesday, Paramount+ announced the second season of the Frasier reboot will debut on Sept. 19.

The next season reportedly includes a "Seattle-themed episode," a nod to the original NBC hit's setting.

In the reboot, Kelsey Grammer's titular psychiatrist has moved back to his Cheers stomping grounds of Boston in an effort to start a new chapter of his life. However, that one particular episode will see Dr. Crane returning to his old radio station KACL, where he'll be reunited with Dan Butler as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier's agent, Bebe Glazer.

Also joining Grammer for the sophomore frame are season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

