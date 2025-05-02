Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh on the antiheroes of 'Thunderbolts*'

Marvel's antiheroes team up in the new film Thunderbolts*.

The unconventional team consists of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian, played by Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, to name a few. They embark on a dangerous mission that forces them to confront the dark moments of their past.

Stan told ABC News this movie has a different vibe from the others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"The characters are very real," Stan said. "They're not perfect and they could die at any moment and they could kill each other at any moment. And they're obviously dealing with a lot of sort of relatable things, like trauma."

Not only are the characters more relatable, they're also scrappier, Pugh said.

"They're very scrappy. I think they're all desperate," Pugh said. "Everything just feels like they're all on the brink of having a breakdown. And it's great. It's just that everybody's on this boiling level of who's gonna pop off first."

Harbour and Pugh both starred in the 2021 film Black Widow, where they played the undercover fake father and sister of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. While Pugh said she doesn't see Harbour as a father figure in real life, she thinks they have the same dedication to doing justice to their characters.

"I'm just so grateful that we both had the same amount of passion to make sure that these characters are going in the right direction together," Pugh said.

Thunderbolts* is available to watch in movie theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.