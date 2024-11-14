See George Clooney in trailer to his forthcoming Broadway debut, 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

George Clooney's Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow has dropped a movie-looking trailer.

As reported, the Oscar winner will star as the legendary journalist in the drama Good Night, and Good Luck, starting March 12 at the historic Winter Garden Theatre, with an opening night set for April 3.

In the black-and-white sneak peek, Clooney speaks to camera, as the controlled chaos of TV journalism plays out.

"There are a certain kind of people wired a certain kind of way who know there’s a story behind the story, if you’re bold enough to search for it, if you’re passionate enough to speak out, if you’re brave enough to stand up to the forces determined to keep you silent, no matter the consequences," Clooney says in character.

He continues, "There are a certain kind of people who are the lifeblood of democracy. Never wavering. Never faltering. Never straying in their pursuit of what matters," he continues. “And what matters? Honesty. Facts. Integrity. Accuracy. Truth."

He closes with Murrow's traditional sign-off, "Good night, and good luck."

Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name that had actor David Strathairn portraying Murrow.

The theatrical production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

The producers tease, "Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and ... Murrow's legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them."

General ticket sales begin Friday at 4 p.m. ET at www.telecharge.com.

