See Lizzo geek out over Grogu on the set of 'The Mandalorian' in Disney+'s latest 'Gallery' documentary

Disney+ has dropped the latest edition of its ongoing Gallery series, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Mandalorian, and it features Star Wars superfan Lizzo.

As previously reported, the recording artist and Jack Black respectively played The Duchess and Captain Bombardier, a power couple who rule the democratic planet Plazir-15 this past third season.

The Gallery peek sees Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed their episode, talking about the infectious enthusiasm about all things Star Wars the pair had, as evidenced in their social media posts and elsewhere.

It also shows the moment Lizzo met Grogu, the little one formerly known as Baby Yoda.

"Oh my GODDDD!" she shrieks, before addressing Grogu as if he was a living being. Showing him her Grogu hoodie, complete with a facsimile of his little head, she tells the doll, "I'm a huge fan!"

Later on, while with Jack, Lizzo improvises, a capella, a ballad called "The Moons of Paraquat," a riff on the moon to which her Duchess banishes fellow guest star Christopher Lloyd's character for leading a droid rebellion on the peaceful planet.

"That's a hit!" fellow musician Black enthuses.

