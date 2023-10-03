Selena Gomez coming ‘Home for the Holidays’ with four Food Network specials

Selena Gomez is making sure that her fans will have a very happy — and delicious — holiday season this year.

Starting November 30, Food Network is debuting a series of four specials under the collective title Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. In each one, Selena will welcome a famous chef to her home kitchen to help her create holiday meals.

Alex Guernaschelli, Michael Symon, Eric Adjepong and Claudette Zepeda are the chefs who'll be slicing and dicing next to Selena and her best friend Raquelle Stevens. Selena + Alex will focus on preparing roast beef and mashed potatoes for a tree-trimming party, while Selena + Michael will see the trio creating a surf & turf steak and lobster dish.

Selena + Claudette will prepare a Mexican feast with traditional dishes like tamales, and Selena + Eric will ring in the new year with brunch items like shrimp and banana grits. Selena's grandparents and sister Gracie will also be on hand for the fun.

"The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them," Selena says in a statement.

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will also be available to stream on Max, and exclusive interviews and sneak peeks will be posted on Food Network’s socials.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.