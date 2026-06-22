Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet to star in animated feature 'Not Alone'

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet on the set of Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' on Sept. 11, 2017, in New York City. (Bobby Bank/GC Images via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up with Illumination, the people who brought you the Minions films, for a new animated feature.

The movie, called Not Alone, was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to studio information distributed to multiple media outlets, Chalamet will play Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic. Gomez will play Fran, an astro-botanist who's created the first rocket powered by plant-based fuel. Things get complicated when three aliens on the run from the law hide out in Joe's house, where they plot to return home using Fran's rocket.

The voice cast also includes Allison Janney, Lamorne Morris and Brett Goldstein. The movie hits theaters in April 2027.

This isn't the first time Gomez and Chalamet have worked together: They both appeared in the movie A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in 2020.

While Chalamet will be making his animated film debut, Gomez has voiced multiple characters in animated films, including the Hotel Transylvania series. Her most recent film role was the Oscar-winning movie Emilia Pérez.

Chalamet, last seen in 2025's Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme, will appear in Dune: Part Three later this year.

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