'Sesame Street' sets season 56 Netflix release date

Can you tell me when to get, when to get Sesame Street on Netflix?

The beloved children's TV program will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 10 with the premiere of season 56, the streaming platform has announced.

A brand-new season of the classic series will return "to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings," according to an official description from the streamer.

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang will "show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile," its official description reads.

The new batch of Sesame Street episodes will be available on the same day and date in the U.S. on Netflix, and on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms. This will make the show available to watch for free for children around the country.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will allow for "even more character-driven humor and heart."

Sesame Street first aired in 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.

As for other children's content coming to Netflix, season 2 of Ms. Rachel arrives on Sept. 1, while season 12 of Gabby's Dollhouse debuts on Nov. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.