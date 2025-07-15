'Severance' leads 2025 Emmy nominees

Severance dominated the 77th Emmy nominations.
Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards live from the Television Academy's Wolf Theater in LA on Tuesday.
It was Severance that received the most nominations overall with 27. The drama series from Ben Stiller found its leads Adam Scott and Britt Lower nominated for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, while the show was nominated for outstanding drama series.
The other shows recognized in the outstanding drama series category are Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.
The Penguin received the second-most nominations overall with 24, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.
As for comedy shows, it was The Studio that came out on top with 23 nominations. This includes recognition for Seth Rogen in the lead actor in a comedy series category and a nod for outstanding comedy series.
Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for outstanding comedy series.
Among the first-time Emmy acting nominees this year are big names like Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, Javier Bardem, Jason Isaacs, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti, Zoë Kravitz and Aimee Lou Wood.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Here's a look at the nominees for the 2025 Emmys:
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Penguin
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead actress in a drama series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding drama series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
